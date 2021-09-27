Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anglo American (AAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Anglo American (LON: AAL) in the last few weeks:

9/20/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,050 ($39.85). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.97) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,044.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,213.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a market capitalization of £35.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $2.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

