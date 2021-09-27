Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,203,867 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $50,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBT. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.