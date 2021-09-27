West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of West Fraser Timber worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $82.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

