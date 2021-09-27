Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 51.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

