WHALE Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $68.13 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $10.86 or 0.00024653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00103281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.24 or 0.99765617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.52 or 0.06983804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00752781 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

