Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Whitecap Resources traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 1739934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

WCP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.20.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,473,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,308,161.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

