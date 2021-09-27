WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,945 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

ACCO opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $846.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

