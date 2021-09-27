WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

AGS stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.