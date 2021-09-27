Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

WZZAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$67.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

