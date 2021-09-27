WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.13 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and $179,197.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00128474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043002 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.