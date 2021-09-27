Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,774 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Worthington Industries by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOR opened at $53.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

