Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.86 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $43,022.28 or 0.99898413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.86 billion and approximately $339.05 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00051206 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001474 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.11 or 0.00555216 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 206,021 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

