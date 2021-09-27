Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Xencor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Xencor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $33.88 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

