Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth about $253,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.57 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. Research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.