Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,901 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $197.42 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

