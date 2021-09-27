Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.03.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

