Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,185 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,095,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,256,000 after purchasing an additional 632,989 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,480,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,030,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

