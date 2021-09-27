Xponance Inc. Buys 3,170 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $321.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.08.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total transaction of $18,283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $487,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,030,434 shares of company stock worth $344,415,874. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

