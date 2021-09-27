Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.04.

BIIB opened at $291.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.16. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

