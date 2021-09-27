Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,637 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2,925.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 769,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,418,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,911,000 after acquiring an additional 738,738 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

