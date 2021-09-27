Xponance Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of BR stock opened at $169.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.