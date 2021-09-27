XRF Scientific Limited (XRF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 14th

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from XRF Scientific’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
About XRF Scientific
