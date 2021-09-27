Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $19,205,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 474,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CMTL opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

