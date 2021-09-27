Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.60 Million

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report $101.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.63 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $94.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $447.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $462.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $467.63 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

GLNG stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $24,859,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 821,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

