Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Kaman reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:KAMN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,977. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kaman by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after buying an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

