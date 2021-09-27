Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report sales of $22.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.52 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $94.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.74 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.82 billion to $99.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $188.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.45. The stock has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

