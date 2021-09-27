Zacks: Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report sales of $125.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.79 million and the highest is $132.50 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $71.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $496.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.54 million to $506.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $686.88 million, with estimates ranging from $677.96 million to $699.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $3,171,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,346 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,358,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $154.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.33. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.