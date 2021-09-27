Zacks: Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.00 million and the highest is $189.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $178.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $752.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 400,979 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 276.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 335,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.36 on Monday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

