Zacks: Analysts Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will post sales of $103.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.90 million. iStar posted sales of $115.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $423.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,213. iStar has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,383,000. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 822,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,963,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 533,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 485,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

