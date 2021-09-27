Zacks: Analysts Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post -$3.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.79). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($14.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($14.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.62) to ($12.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,654,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.70. 137,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,209. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $77.60 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

