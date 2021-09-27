Zacks: Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Brokerages expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $48.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.40 million and the lowest is $46.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $197.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOFG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

