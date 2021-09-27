Zacks: Analysts Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,065,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 92 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,315. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.18.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

