Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. Upland Software has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,896 shares of company stock worth $2,819,924 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Upland Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 32.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

