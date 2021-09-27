Zacks: Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.96. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $3.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $19.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.38.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $8.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $551.28. 1,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.95. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $250.04 and a 1-year high of $594.77.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

