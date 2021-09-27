Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post $3.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 3,990,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $29,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.