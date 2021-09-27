Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after purchasing an additional 644,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

