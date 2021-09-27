Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $90.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $91.87 million. Ambarella posted sales of $56.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $327.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.42 million to $331.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $387.90 million, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $405.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

AMBA traded down $5.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.89. 709,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.56 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $169.28.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

