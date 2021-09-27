Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.59 Million

Analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report $127.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.20 million. Invitae posted sales of $68.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $486.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.64 million to $494.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $691.52 million, with estimates ranging from $672.09 million to $715.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. 2,292,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.