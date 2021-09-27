Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 199,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. 7,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,847. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

