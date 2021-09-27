Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

