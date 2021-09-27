Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $256.93 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

