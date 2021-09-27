Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $615.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $610.00 to $615.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $539.38.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $559.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $250.04 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 91.6% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 725.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

