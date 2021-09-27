Zero (ZER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,882.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $9,882.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00250559 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00119521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00156430 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002936 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,523,383 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

