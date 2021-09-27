Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $277,574.63 and approximately $3,949.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00123548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00043268 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

