Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Down 5.8%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. 1,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 391,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZVIA. Bank of America began coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

