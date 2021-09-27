Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $965.14 million and $55.52 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00718431 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001288 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.82 or 0.01076528 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,081,318,387 coins and its circulating supply is 11,789,851,234 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

