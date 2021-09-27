Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

ZBH stock opened at $151.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

