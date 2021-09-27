Zloadr (ZDR) Price Hits $1.49 on Major Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003441 BTC on popular exchanges. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $738.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00125650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043575 BTC.

About Zloadr

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

