Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $272.36 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $267.19 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $399.75.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

