ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $29,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

